Canaccord Genuity Raises Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target to $100.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Five9 from $82.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital lowered Five9 from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research started coverage on Five9 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Five9 from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Five9 from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $92.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $103.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.57 and its 200 day moving average is $70.90. Five9 has a 1 year low of $46.08 and a 1 year high of $106.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -610.91 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 5.78.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $95.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Five9 will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.04, for a total value of $1,395,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 122,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,404,284.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $84,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 117,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,631,974.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 168,784 shares of company stock worth $12,631,238. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its stake in Five9 by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,399,129 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $157,335,000 after acquiring an additional 235,882 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Five9 by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,284,728 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,252,000 after acquiring an additional 404,527 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Five9 by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,266,099 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,031,000 after acquiring an additional 9,313 shares during the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group increased its stake in Five9 by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 1,185,029 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,714,000 after acquiring an additional 181,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Five9 by 328.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,058,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,086,000 after acquiring an additional 811,500 shares during the last quarter.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

