Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) PT Lowered to $22.00 at Deutsche Bank

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

WLKP has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from $24.50 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Westlake Chemical Partners presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.75.

Shares of WLKP opened at $18.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 6.07. The company has a market capitalization of $665.09 million, a PE ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.97. Westlake Chemical Partners has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $26.48.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $250.55 million during the quarter. Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 6.11%. Analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.4714 dividend. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This is a boost from Westlake Chemical Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 106.78%.

In other Westlake Chemical Partners news, Director Randy Woelfel bought 3,000 shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.14 per share, for a total transaction of $39,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Albert Chao bought 3,580 shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.18 per share, with a total value of $54,344.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,518,227.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 57,550 shares of company stock valued at $747,041 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $397,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 6,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 6,321 shares in the last quarter. 45.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

