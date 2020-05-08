Northland Securities Begins Coverage on Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AMRN. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Amarin from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Amarin from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer raised shares of Amarin from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Amarin in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Amarin from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.21.

NASDAQ:AMRN opened at $7.52 on Tuesday. Amarin has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $26.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.33 and a beta of 2.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.24.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Amarin had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $155.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Amarin’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amarin will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRN. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Amarin during the 4th quarter valued at $774,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amarin during the 4th quarter valued at $2,763,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Amarin by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 121,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 18,494 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Amarin by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 68,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 34,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amarin in the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Institutional investors own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

