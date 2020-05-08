Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Upgraded at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The brokerage currently has $21.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $13.00. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Adverum Biotechnologies’ FY2020 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.17) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.28) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut Adverum Biotechnologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Adverum Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adverum Biotechnologies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.00.

ADVM opened at $19.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.70 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.95. Adverum Biotechnologies has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $23.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 9.06 and a current ratio of 9.06.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29). As a group, analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Leone D. Patterson sold 39,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total transaction of $401,979.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,252.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mehdi Gasmi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $150,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 321,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,843,769.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $557,429. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 219.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,843,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327,760 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 443.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 650,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,488,000 after acquiring an additional 530,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

