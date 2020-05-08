Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Upgraded at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The brokerage currently has $21.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $13.00. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Adverum Biotechnologies’ FY2020 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.17) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.28) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut Adverum Biotechnologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Adverum Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adverum Biotechnologies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.00.

ADVM opened at $19.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.70 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.95. Adverum Biotechnologies has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $23.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 9.06 and a current ratio of 9.06.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29). As a group, analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Leone D. Patterson sold 39,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total transaction of $401,979.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,252.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mehdi Gasmi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $150,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 321,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,843,769.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $557,429. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 219.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,843,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327,760 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 443.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 650,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,488,000 after acquiring an additional 530,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

Analyst Recommendations for Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Canaccord Genuity Raises Five9 Price Target to $100.00
Westlake Chemical Partners PT Lowered to $22.00 at Deutsche Bank
Northland Securities Begins Coverage on Amarin
Adverum Biotechnologies Upgraded at SunTrust Banks
Bret Steven Taylor Sells 4,706 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. Stock
Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 1,022 Shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF
