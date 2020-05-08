Bret Steven Taylor Sells 4,706 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) COO Bret Steven Taylor sold 4,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total value of $767,360.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,080,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,207,038.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Bret Steven Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 17th, Bret Steven Taylor sold 4,706 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.46, for a total value of $755,124.76.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Bret Steven Taylor sold 4,706 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.77, for a total value of $643,639.62.

On Monday, March 23rd, Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,819 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $254,405.34.

CRM stock opened at $169.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.74. The stock has a market cap of $146.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 849.54, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $195.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on salesforce.com from $222.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in salesforce.com by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in salesforce.com by 166.7% during the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

