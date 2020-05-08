Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 1,022 Shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:MMTM)

Posted by on May 8th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:MMTM) by 31.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.13% of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMTM. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 109.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 740.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $481,000.

SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF stock opened at $124.74 on Friday. SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF has a 1-year low of $94.68 and a 1-year high of $146.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.76.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:MMTM)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 1,022 Shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF
Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 1,022 Shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF
Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 6,775 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co.
Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 6,775 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co.
Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Nice Ltd
Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Nice Ltd
Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Juniper Networks, Inc.
Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Juniper Networks, Inc.
Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 2,433 Shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd
Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 2,433 Shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd
Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in L Brands Inc
Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in L Brands Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report