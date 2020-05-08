Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 1,022 Shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:MMTM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:MMTM) by 31.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.13% of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMTM. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 109.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 740.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $481,000.

SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF stock opened at $124.74 on Friday. SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF has a 1-year low of $94.68 and a 1-year high of $146.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.76.

