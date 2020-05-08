Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 6,775 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 223.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,775 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 5,124 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at $1,513,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 478,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 215,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,339,000 after acquiring an additional 6,105 shares in the last quarter. 37.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE H opened at $50.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.44. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12-month low of $24.02 and a 12-month high of $94.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.48.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.17). Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $993.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 1,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total transaction of $111,629.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,245.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Udell sold 4,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total transaction of $360,309.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on H shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $88.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $83.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hyatt Hotels currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

