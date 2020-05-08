Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,250 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nice were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nice in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Nice by 16.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nice during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Nice during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $759,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nice by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 20,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 10,552 shares during the last quarter. 50.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price on shares of Nice in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Nice from $173.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Nice from $179.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Nice from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nice from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nice currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE opened at $173.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 60.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Nice Ltd has a twelve month low of $110.59 and a twelve month high of $183.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.52.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $431.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.13 million. Nice had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 13.03%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nice Ltd will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nice Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

