Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,443 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,996 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 8.4% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 659,846 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $12,630,000 after purchasing an additional 51,080 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 50.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 91,528 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 30,726 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 15.0% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 46,244 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 6,019 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 428.8% in the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 54,567 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 44,247 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 47.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,321 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 14,180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks stock opened at $23.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.06 and a 200-day moving average of $23.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.94. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.20 and a 1-year high of $27.57.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 8.93%. Juniper Networks’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

In other news, EVP Manoj Leelanivas sold 22,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $542,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,459 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,016. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

JNPR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. CSFB reduced their target price on Juniper Networks from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Juniper Networks from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.59.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

