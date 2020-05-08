Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 2,433 Shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd (NYSE:JRO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd (NYSE:JRO) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,433 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd by 142.2% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,349,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,486,000 after buying an additional 792,450 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,767,000 after buying an additional 60,965 shares during the period. Matisse Capital acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd during the fourth quarter worth about $4,388,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 384,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,837,000 after buying an additional 37,747 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 372,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,718,000 after buying an additional 48,351 shares during the period.

JRO stock opened at $7.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.23 and a 200-day moving average of $9.05. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd has a fifty-two week low of $5.33 and a fifty-two week high of $10.19.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.98%.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd Profile

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in adjustable rate loans, primarily in senior loans.

