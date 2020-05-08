Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,418 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in L Brands were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in L Brands during the fourth quarter worth $46,414,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of L Brands by 205.3% in the fourth quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,440,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313,900 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of L Brands by 1,874.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,787,251 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,719 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of L Brands by 9.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,928,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $233,685,000 after acquiring an additional 983,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of L Brands in the fourth quarter worth $12,030,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LB opened at $11.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.77. L Brands Inc has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $28.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.41, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.09.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 55.91% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that L Brands Inc will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised L Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on L Brands from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays lowered L Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on L Brands from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on L Brands from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. L Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.79.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

