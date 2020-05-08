Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 7,851 Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,851 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 5.4% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 181,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after buying an additional 9,253 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 9.7% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 28,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $343,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $5,713,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,266,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,171,000 after purchasing an additional 11,642 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE PDM opened at $16.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.75. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.59 and a 52 week high of $24.78.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 34.94%. The firm had revenue of $137.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.93%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Piedmont Office Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

In other Piedmont Office Realty Trust news, Director Glenn Gary Cohen bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.07 per share, for a total transaction of $80,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $80,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey L. Swope bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.93 per share, with a total value of $44,790.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

Featured Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.