Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 43.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 46,893 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCJ. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cameco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,730,000. Guardian Capital LP grew its holdings in Cameco by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 6,239,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,528,000 after buying an additional 2,491,850 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Cameco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,570,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new position in Cameco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,749,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Cameco by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,892,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,843,000 after buying an additional 812,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

CCJ opened at $10.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco Corp has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $11.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.64 and a 200-day moving average of $8.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.65 and a beta of 0.88.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. Cameco had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $346.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Cameco’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC raised Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. TD Securities raised Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Cameco from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of Cameco in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.92.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

