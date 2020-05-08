Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 3,145 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,861 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,145 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at $344,681,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 134.1% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 4,145,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $345,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374,700 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 118.7% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 1,681,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,136,000 after purchasing an additional 912,661 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,611,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,145,000 after purchasing an additional 29,426 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,466,292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,188,000 after purchasing an additional 508,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $58.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.60 and a 200-day moving average of $75.92. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $46.45 and a 52-week high of $87.62.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a $1.0955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 48.72%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. CIBC raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Securities raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

