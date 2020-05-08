Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,636 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PSCF. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 58,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Fis Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after buying an additional 41,520 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PSCF opened at $35.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.09. Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $29.46 and a 52 week high of $58.09.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Financials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Financials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States financial service companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing services and products, including banking, investment services, insurance and real estate finance services.

