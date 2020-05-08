Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 10,301 JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF (BATS:JPHY)

May 8th, 2020

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF (BATS:JPHY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPHY. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its holdings in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 22,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 12,081 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 598,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,968,000 after acquiring an additional 6,592 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 85,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF by 2,265.5% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 119,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,168,000 after purchasing an additional 114,114 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the period.

Shares of JPHY opened at $46.82 on Friday. JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $49.82 and a 12 month high of $56.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.84 and its 200-day moving average is $49.73.

