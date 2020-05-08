Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $452,000 Stock Position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,559 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Barclays were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in Barclays by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 107,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Barclays by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 12,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Barclays by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Barclays by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Barclays by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 35,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Societe Generale lowered shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Barclays and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barclays has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

Shares of NYSE BCS opened at $5.12 on Friday. Barclays PLC has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $10.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.68. The company has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Barclays had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

