National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,113 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,041,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $424,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,023 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,242,420 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $150,902,000 after acquiring an additional 87,428 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,396,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,981,000 after buying an additional 52,493 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,208,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,232,000 after buying an additional 56,158 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 947,633 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,102,000 after buying an additional 27,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFG opened at $40.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.21 and a beta of 0.65. National Fuel Gas Co. has a one year low of $31.58 and a one year high of $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.68.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $491.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.72 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 5.77%. National Fuel Gas’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.43%.

NFG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank raised National Fuel Gas from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Raymond James raised National Fuel Gas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on National Fuel Gas from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.20.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

