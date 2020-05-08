Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $451,000 Holdings in Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:FFC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:FFC) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,709 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Affiance Financial LLC raised its position in Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 403,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,743,000 after purchasing an additional 10,468 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd in the 4th quarter worth approximately $592,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 11,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter.

FFC stock opened at $19.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.49. Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $23.19.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a $0.118 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd.

Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

