Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FRT. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Motco purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $138.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $146.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $149.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

FRT stock opened at $74.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.94. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $141.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $231.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.66 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 37.81%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.35%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

