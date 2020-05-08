Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,274 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,337 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.10% of First Financial worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in First Financial by 221.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of First Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of First Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Financial by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Get First Financial alerts:

THFF has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of First Financial in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut First Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded First Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

In other news, Director Gregory L. Gibson purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $235,650.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 8,150 shares of company stock worth $258,950. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

THFF stock opened at $32.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.74. The stock has a market cap of $446.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.89. First Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $27.62 and a fifty-two week high of $46.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $45.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.50 million. First Financial had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 25.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Financial Corp will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

About First Financial

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.