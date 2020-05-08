FY2020 EPS Estimates for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Cut by Analyst

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for General Dynamics in a report issued on Sunday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the aerospace company will earn $11.30 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $11.60. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for General Dynamics’ FY2021 earnings at $12.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.75 EPS.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share.

GD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on General Dynamics from $191.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on General Dynamics from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cfra raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.00.

NYSE:GD opened at $127.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.07. General Dynamics has a 1 year low of $100.55 and a 1 year high of $193.76. The company has a market capitalization of $35.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.01.

General Dynamics announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 4th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GD. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.