Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $446,000 Stock Holdings in Carolina Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CARO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Carolina Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CARO) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,519 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Carolina Financial were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carolina Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Carolina Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Carolina Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carolina Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Carolina Financial by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CARO. ValuEngine lowered shares of Carolina Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Carolina Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Carolina Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Carolina Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.65 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARO opened at $32.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $816.41 million, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.76 and its 200-day moving average is $36.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. Carolina Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $20.72 and a 52 week high of $43.85.

Carolina Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for CresCom Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking financial services in South Carolina and North Carolina. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Mortgage Banking, and Other. It offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand and savings accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

