Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stock Position in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Okta were worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Okta by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,194,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,043,000 after buying an additional 136,687 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Okta by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Okta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Okta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $594,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Okta by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. 73.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Okta in a report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Okta from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Okta from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Okta from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Okta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.21.

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $170.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.67 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.70. Okta Inc has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $171.64.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $167.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.83 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 50.48% and a negative net margin of 35.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Okta Inc will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Okta news, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 37,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.48, for a total value of $4,222,639.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,137.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.24, for a total value of $239,155.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,731.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 297,486 shares of company stock worth $39,369,102 in the last ninety days. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

