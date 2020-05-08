Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 992 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.17% of Source Capital worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Source Capital by 203.1% in the 4th quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 205,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,947,000 after purchasing an additional 137,629 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Source Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $5,082,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Source Capital by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Source Capital by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Source Capital by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the period. 20.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SOR opened at $31.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.33. Source Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.23 and a fifty-two week high of $41.34.

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

