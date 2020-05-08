Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) by 86.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,779 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 131.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 186.6% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 883,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,605,000 after acquiring an additional 575,101 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 32,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter.

NULG stock opened at $41.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.26. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $26.91 and a one year high of $34.04.

