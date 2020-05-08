Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Position Lowered by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 206,336 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 103,081 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Mplx were worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Mplx during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Mplx in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mplx in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mplx in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Mplx by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 30.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPLX opened at $16.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.43 and its 200-day moving average is $21.35. The stock has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Mplx Lp has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $32.65.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Mplx had a negative net margin of 30.40% and a positive return on equity of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $992.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.60%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.53%.

MPLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Mplx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Mplx from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Mplx from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mplx from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.27.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

