Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) by 61.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,331 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 103,285 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.28% of New America High Income Fund worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HYB. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New America High Income Fund by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 616,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,631,000 after buying an additional 175,068 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its position in shares of New America High Income Fund by 215.9% during the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 254,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after buying an additional 173,916 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of New America High Income Fund by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,732 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after buying an additional 69,466 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of New America High Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of New America High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New America High Income Fund stock opened at $7.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.48. New America High Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $9.37.

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

