Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eastgroup Properties were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 20.1% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 6.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 3,733.3% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 2.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $2,844,000. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eastgroup Properties alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EGP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Eastgroup Properties in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Eastgroup Properties from $133.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Eastgroup Properties in a report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Eastgroup Properties from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Eastgroup Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.38.

NYSE:EGP opened at $106.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.39. Eastgroup Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $83.40 and a 12-month high of $142.69.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $88.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.91 million. Eastgroup Properties had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Eastgroup Properties Inc will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Eastgroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.24%.

Eastgroup Properties Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastgroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastgroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.