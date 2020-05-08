Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $439,000 Holdings in The Zweig Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ZTR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in The Zweig Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,166 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of The Zweig Total Return Fund worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in The Zweig Total Return Fund by 154.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 32,029 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 19,424 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Zweig Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $586,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Zweig Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of The Zweig Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of The Zweig Total Return Fund by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 6,685 shares during the last quarter. 16.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Zweig Total Return Fund alerts:

Shares of The Zweig Total Return Fund stock opened at $8.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.19. The Zweig Total Return Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.87 and a 52 week high of $11.99.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a $0.113 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th.

About The Zweig Total Return Fund

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Article: What are CEFs?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Zweig Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ZTR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Zweig Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Zweig Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.