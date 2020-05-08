Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 6,622 Shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) by 30.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 during the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 51,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 101,720 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 alerts:

Shares of NXR stock opened at $15.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.89. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $16.73.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%.

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.