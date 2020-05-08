Jeffrey A. Hoffman Sells 10,000 Shares of Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) Stock

Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) CFO Jeffrey A. Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.89, for a total value of $948,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,027,419.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Bandwidth stock opened at $107.03 on Friday. Bandwidth Inc has a 1-year low of $42.61 and a 1-year high of $107.65. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -5,351.50 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.61.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $68.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.29 million. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. Bandwidth’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAND. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the fourth quarter worth $29,302,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the fourth quarter worth $25,940,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 50.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,053,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,870,000 after acquiring an additional 353,659 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the fourth quarter worth $12,843,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 476,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,513,000 after acquiring an additional 197,552 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BAND shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Bandwidth from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Bandwidth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Bandwidth from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.75.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

