Stephen Richardson Sells 10,000 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) Stock

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) CEO Stephen Richardson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total value of $1,476,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 188,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,856,304.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $151.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 12 month low of $109.22 and a 12 month high of $175.74.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($1.62). The firm had revenue of $439.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.63 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 15.68%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.20%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,166,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,667,524,000 after acquiring an additional 821,353 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,069,956,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,475,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,003,875,000 after buying an additional 48,287 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,337,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $862,509,000 after buying an additional 181,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 128.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,288,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $692,982,000 after buying an additional 2,409,703 shares in the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. CIBC dropped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.45.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

