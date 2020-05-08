CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Shares Up 6.6% on Strong Earnings

CVR Partners LP (NYSE:UAN) shot up 6.6% on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $0.91 and last traded at $0.88, 401,229 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 100% from the average session volume of 200,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.

The basic materials company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. CVR Partners had a negative net margin of 8.65% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CVR Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

In other news, CEO Mark A. Pytosh purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.07 per share, for a total transaction of $62,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,932 shares in the company, valued at $219,279.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in CVR Partners by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,025,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,778,000 after purchasing an additional 189,696 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in CVR Partners by 323.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 163,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in CVR Partners during the third quarter valued at $72,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in CVR Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in CVR Partners by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. 37.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.32.

About CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN)

CVR Partners, LP produces, distributes, and markets nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors. CVR GP, LLC serves as the general partner of the company.

