Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Stock Price Up 7.4% Following Earnings Beat

Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL)’s stock price rose 7.4% during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $137.90 and last traded at $135.97, approximately 1,043,559 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 795,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.62.

The basic materials company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 35.69%. The firm had revenue of $136.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.24%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RGLD. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised Royal Gold from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James raised Royal Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Cfra raised their price objective on Royal Gold from $136.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Royal Gold from $110.00 to $122.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 20,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 44.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.81.

Royal Gold Company Profile (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

