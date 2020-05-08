Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) Trading Up 7.7% Following Insider Buying Activity

Retail Value Inc (NYSE:RVI)’s share price was up 7.7% on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $13.26 and last traded at $12.74, approximately 117,959 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 102,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.83.

Specifically, Director Scott D. Roulston bought 3,000 shares of Retail Value stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.92 per share, with a total value of $38,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,517 shares in the company, valued at $161,719.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Retail Value alerts:

RVI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Value from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Retail Value from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.69. The company has a market capitalization of $247.95 million, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 2.12.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $50.37 million for the quarter. Retail Value had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 14.79%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Value by 220.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Value by 238.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Value during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Value by 98.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Value by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Retail Value Company Profile (NYSE:RVI)

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol ?RVI? on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.