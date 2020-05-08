Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Shares Up 7.9% Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW) shot up 7.9% during trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $14.66 and last traded at $14.16, 548,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1% from the average session volume of 544,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.12.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is 28.21%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KW. Bank of America began coverage on Kennedy-Wilson in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.92.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 39.79%. The firm had revenue of $123.30 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KW. Vision Capital Corp increased its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 159.4% during the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Corp now owns 1,611,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,704,000 after acquiring an additional 990,312 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Kennedy-Wilson during the 4th quarter worth $471,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 116,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 265,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after purchasing an additional 27,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 217,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 23,387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile (NYSE:KW)

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc is a global real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, operation, and investment in real estate through its investment platform. It operates through the following business segments: KW Investments, and KW Investment Management and Real Estate Services (IMRES).

