Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Trading Up 7.8% Following Analyst Upgrade

Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) shares traded up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Craig Hallum raised their price target on the stock from $125.00 to $170.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock. Quidel traded as high as $163.48 and last traded at $153.48, 1,122,360 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 122% from the average session volume of 504,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.31.

QDEL has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James cut shares of Quidel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Quidel in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Quidel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

In related news, SVP Edward Keith Russell sold 12,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total value of $1,002,787.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,370,767.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Quidel by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,623,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,620,000 after purchasing an additional 38,726 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Quidel by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,670,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,359,000 after purchasing an additional 34,390 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Quidel by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,194,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,590,000 after purchasing an additional 67,434 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Quidel by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,034,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Quidel in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,815,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 89.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.01.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $152.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.00 million. Quidel had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quidel Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

