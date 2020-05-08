Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) Trading 8% Higher on Earnings Beat

Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) traded up 8% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $11.62 and last traded at $11.02, 4,952,300 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 18% from the average session volume of 4,188,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Commscope had a positive return on equity of 31.35% and a negative net margin of 11.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Commscope from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised Commscope from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Nomura Securities cut their target price on Commscope from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup lowered Commscope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Commscope from $17.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.86.

In related news, SVP Frank B. Wyatt II acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $170,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $102,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COMM. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Commscope by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,806,043 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $266,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896,557 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Commscope by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,385,281 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $85,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,431 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Commscope during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,958,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Commscope by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,903,003 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commscope in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,452,000.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -2.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.72.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

