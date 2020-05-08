Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) Shares Up 8.2% After Insider Buying Activity

Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) shot up 8.2% on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $12.92 and last traded at $12.34, 719,800 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 23% from the average session volume of 933,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.41.

Specifically, CEO Gary S. Michel acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.68 per share, with a total value of $126,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,563,033.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JELD. Bank of America upgraded shares of Jeld-Wen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jeld-Wen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Jeld-Wen from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Jeld-Wen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jeld-Wen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Jeld-Wen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.38.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. Jeld-Wen had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $979.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jeld-Wen Holding Inc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JELD. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Jeld-Wen during the first quarter valued at about $143,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Jeld-Wen in the first quarter valued at approximately $704,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Jeld-Wen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Jeld-Wen by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jeld-Wen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

