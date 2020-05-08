Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) Stock Price Up 10.7% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Sitime Corp (NASDAQ:SITM)’s share price shot up 10.7% during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $26.97 and last traded at $25.10, 191,700 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 105% from the average session volume of 93,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.68.

The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04.

Get Sitime alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SITM. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Sitime from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sitime from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Sitime from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Sitime from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Sitime from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Sitime in the 4th quarter valued at $1,157,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Sitime in the 4th quarter valued at $7,902,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Sitime in the 4th quarter valued at $4,463,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Sitime in the 4th quarter valued at $1,660,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Sitime in the 4th quarter valued at $8,288,000. 31.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.71. The firm has a market cap of $342.18 million and a PE ratio of -39.84.

Sitime Company Profile (NASDAQ:SITM)

There is no company description available for SiTime Corp.

Read More: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Sitime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sitime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.