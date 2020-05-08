Square (NYSE:SQ) Shares Up 9.6% on Analyst Upgrade

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) shares were up 9.6% on Thursday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $80.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock. Square traded as high as $76.80 and last traded at $74.62, approximately 30,954,637 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 124% from the average daily volume of 13,809,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.10.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Square from $86.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Square from $73.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Square from $91.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Square from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Square has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.48.

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,305 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $389,587.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,569,905.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 24,255 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total transaction of $1,532,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 242,100 shares in the company, valued at $15,300,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,722 shares of company stock worth $4,175,244 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in Square by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Square by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Square in the 4th quarter valued at $26,377,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Square by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Square by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 19,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.67 and a beta of 2.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.38.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Square had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

