Unifi (NYSE:UFI) Trading 14.6% Higher on Insider Buying Activity

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) shares traded up 14.6% during trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $12.15 and last traded at $11.98, 319,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 136% from the average session volume of 135,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.45.

Specifically, CFO Craig A. Creaturo bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.78 per share, with a total value of $39,450.00. Also, Director Kenneth G. Langone bought 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.37 per share, for a total transaction of $560,880.00. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 77,982 shares of company stock valued at $1,708,659. 25.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UFI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Unifi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Unifi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered Unifi from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. CJS Securities lowered Unifi to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Sidoti raised Unifi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Unifi has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $221.69 million, a PE ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 0.98.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $170.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.20 million. Unifi had a positive return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 5.14%. As a group, research analysts predict that Unifi, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Unifi during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Unifi in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Unifi in the fourth quarter valued at $196,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unifi in the first quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Unifi by 23.7% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Polyester, Nylon, and International. The Polyester segment manufactures and sells polyester plastic bottle flakes, polymer beads, partially oriented yarns, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

