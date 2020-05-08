ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) Stock Price Up 10.8% Following Analyst Upgrade

ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) rose 10.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $14.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. ChannelAdvisor traded as high as $12.04 and last traded at $11.52, approximately 461,377 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 175% from the average daily volume of 167,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.40.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of ChannelAdvisor in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

In other news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total value of $202,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 458,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,323,205.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 18,200 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 28,350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 114,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.83 and its 200 day moving average is $8.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.02 million, a PE ratio of 96.00 and a beta of 0.77.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $34.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ChannelAdvisor Corp will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions in the United States and internationally. Its e-commerce cloud platform helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

