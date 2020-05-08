Mesoblast limited (NASDAQ:MESO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.38 Million

Equities analysts predict that Mesoblast limited (NASDAQ:MESO) will report sales of $9.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Mesoblast’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.00 million and the highest is $16.76 million. Mesoblast reported sales of $1.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 650.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, June 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesoblast will report full year sales of $48.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.00 million to $61.24 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $47.92 million, with estimates ranging from $37.00 million to $58.24 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mesoblast.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.03). Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 15.48% and a negative net margin of 337.18%. The company had revenue of $2.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 million.

MESO has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Mesoblast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.71.

NASDAQ MESO opened at $11.77 on Friday. Mesoblast has a 52-week low of $3.12 and a 52-week high of $20.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.69 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.76 and a 200-day moving average of $7.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MESO. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,440,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mesoblast by 111.8% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 27,975 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mesoblast in the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mesoblast in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in Mesoblast in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells. The company's products under the Phase III clinical trials include MSC-100-IV for steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease; MPC-150-IM for advanced heart failure; and MPC-06-ID for chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease.

