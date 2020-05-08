NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Trading 11.8% Higher Following Strong Earnings

NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) traded up 11.8% during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $15.48 and last traded at $14.85, 1,612,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 55% from the average session volume of 1,038,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.28.

The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $107.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.08 million. NMI had a net margin of 45.40% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NMIH has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of NMI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $37.00 to $36.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of NMI from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of NMI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of NMI from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of NMI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.68.

In other NMI news, Director Steven Scheid sold 27,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total transaction of $828,767.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,455,122.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NMIH. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of NMI in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of NMI in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of NMI in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of NMI by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NMI by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $909.07 million, a PE ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.89.

About NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH)

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

