Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) Trading 11% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR)’s share price traded up 11% during trading on Thursday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $27.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Atkore International Group traded as high as $24.49 and last traded at $24.19, 433,071 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 6% from the average session volume of 461,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.80.

ATKR has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered Atkore International Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Atkore International Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Atkore International Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

In other Atkore International Group news, insider Peter J. Lariviere sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $253,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,658,703.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter J. Lariviere sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $37,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,121,698.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATKR. State Street Corp grew its stake in Atkore International Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 966,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,321,000 after acquiring an additional 19,287 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atkore International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Atkore International Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Atkore International Group by 417.0% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 21,974 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Atkore International Group by 243.2% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares during the period. 96.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.71.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. Atkore International Group had a return on equity of 66.36% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $455.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Atkore International Group’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

