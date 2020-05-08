SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Stock Price Up 10.9% After Earnings Beat

Shares of SunOpta, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) rose 10.9% on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $3.23 and last traded at $3.05, approximately 706,000 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 83% from the average daily volume of 386,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.

The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a negative return on equity of 18.62%. The firm had revenue of $335.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.50 million.

Get SunOpta alerts:

STKL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in SunOpta during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SunOpta by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 6,988 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in SunOpta by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 65,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 22,723 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of SunOpta by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 120,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of SunOpta by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 125,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 53,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.41 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

About SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL)

SunOpta Inc sources non-genetically modified (non-GMO) and organic ingredients; and manufactures food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Global Ingredients and Consumer Products segments. The Global Ingredients segment offers organic fruit- and vegetable-based raw materials and ingredients, sweeteners, cocoa, coffees, ancient grains, nuts, seeds and pulses, and other organic food products; identity preserved, non-GMO, and organic seeds and grains, including soy, corn, and sunflower; and seed and grain-based animal feed, and pet food products.

Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.