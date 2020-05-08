SunTrust Banks Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note issued on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks analyst Y. Squali now expects that the company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.10. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $248.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $17.83 EPS.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on IAC. Nomura Instinet cut their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $304.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $304.00 target price (up previously from $285.00) on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IAC opened at $237.06 on Thursday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a twelve month low of $124.60 and a twelve month high of $278.85. The firm has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.68, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $192.11 and a 200 day moving average of $221.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.28). IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,917,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,461,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 34,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,695,000 after purchasing an additional 6,536 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.