Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) Trading Up 13.3% After Dividend Announcement

Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW)’s share price was up 13.3% during trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $10.90 and last traded at $10.75, approximately 2,637,593 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 1,960,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.49.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Primo Water’s payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PRMW shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Primo Water in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. CIBC cut their target price on Primo Water from $17.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. TD Securities cut their target price on Primo Water from $19.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Primo Water in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.82.

The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.19.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The company had revenue of $600.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.40 million. Primo Water had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 1.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Primo Water Co. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Harrington bought 84,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,014,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,049,124.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRMW. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Primo Water by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,258,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,802,000 after acquiring an additional 98,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,630,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,033 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 8.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 693,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,517,000 after purchasing an additional 52,331 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,413,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRMW)

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

